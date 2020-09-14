Vanguard Logo

Northern Governors condole with Senator Wamakko over daughter’s death

WamakkoBy Henry Umoru

NORTHERN Governors’ Forum has condoled with former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, on the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

Chairman of the  Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, expressed deep regret over the sudden death of Sadiya which he described as a great loss to her her immediate family and entire people of Sokoto State.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press & Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Lalong said “this is a sad development for which we cannot question the creator. Even as we grieve over the demise of this young and promising woman, we must accept it as the will of God and pray that God will forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest. We express our deep condolences to the entire Wamakko family at over this sad occurrence.”

He also prayed God to comfort Senator Wamakko and members of his family at this difficult moment.

