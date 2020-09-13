Nollywood screen adaptation of fan-favourite ‘finding hubby’ hits cinemas soon

Kindly Share This Story:



The Nollywood remake of Tunde Leye’s viral story ‘Finding Hubby’ is set to hit the cinemas in November, the movie director Femi Ogunsanwo has said.

Ogunsanwo in an interview with newsmen said that the movie which is the remake of 2012’s fan-favourite, captures 35-year-old Oyin Clegg’s search for her handsome prince.

According to him, Finding Hubby captures the delightful journey of Clegg and her two other friends; Toke and Gloria, as they take you through the adventure of kissing the many frogs in the quest to find their prince.

Also read: ways hubby could cope when the wife becomes the breadwinner

“The movie is produced and directed by Femi Ogunsanwo who has been behind successes such as Ojukokoro, Knockout Blessing, Jemeji and Ajoche..

“It was a most exhilarating experience creating a movie out of this story that was followed by over 2 million people online and on radio.

“I can’t wait for fans to see what will definitely be the most talked about movie this year,” Ogunsanwo said.

He explained that the movie Finding Hubby explores themes of friendship, love and finding happiness in oneself.

“Finding Hubby will hit cinemas in late Novemeber 2020 and will be distributed by Genesis Film Distribution,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: