Nollywood actress, Funmi Lawal served four-count charge

By Ayo Onikoyi

Developing news on the current situation between popular Nollywood actress, Funmi Lawal, and Prophet Oladele Isreal Ogundipe of the Genesis Global Celestial Church of Christ, sees her being served a four-count charge by the Magistrate Court of Lagos State as the ongoing Fraud/Rape Claims case gets adjourned to the 9th day of November, 2020; with the Nollywood actress’ lawyer pleading for bail earlier today at court.

It would be recalled that the pastor in question had forgiven the actress but still intends to want the law to take it’s full course.

The four-count charge is stated below:

COUNT ONE

That you Funmi Lawal ‘f’ and others at large on or about June 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit publication of the defamatory matter and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 411 of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

COUNT TWO

That you Funrni Lawal ‘f’ and others at large on or about June 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did in a manner likely to injure the reputation of Prophet Oladele Isreal Ogundipe of Genesis Global Celestial Church of Christ by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or likely damage his professioin as a prophet by uploading his videos and audios recording on social media network and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 375 of the criminal code Act Cap C38 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

COUNT THREE

That you Funmi Lawal ‘f’ and others at large on or about June 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did in manner likely to cause the breach of peace published defamatory matter against Prophet Oladele lsreal Ogundipe of Genesis Global Celestial Church and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 168 (1), (d), (2) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

COUNT FOUR

That you Funmi Lawal ‘f’ and others at large on or about June 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with iintent to intimidate or annoy did threaten the life of Prophet Oladele Isreal Ogundipe of Genesis Global Celestial Church and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 56 (1), (a), (b) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

