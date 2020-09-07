Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns PMF Commanders will be held vicariously liable for any misconduct of personnel in Community Policing Implementation

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has warned specialized Police Personnel to be deployed for security duties in the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states on 19th September 2020 and 10th October 2020 respectively, to ensure they operate strictly within the dictates of the electoral act, remain non-partisan, embrace civil orientation to the electorates and exhibit high sense of professionalism.

He also warned the political gladiators and the electorates in the Edo and Ondo states elections to situate all their electioneering activities within the dictates of the rule of law, noting, “They should be guided by the reality that no political ambition of any individual is more critical than our common national security interests”.

Speaking during a meeting he summoned with Squadron (PMF) Commanders from the 97 Police Squadrons across the Country to discuss the prevailing security situation in the country, IGP Adamu used the occasion to reassure the residents of Edo and Ondo states, of the full preparedness of the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with INEC and other security agencies to ensure the success of both elections.

“Hence, while we assure the residents of the two states that we shall provide adequate security that will guarantee a level-playing field for political actors and electorates to exercise their franchise in the most peaceful and free manner, I affirm that anyone, regardless of his or her political leaning, that attempts to test our will, by threatening our democratic values and national security on account of his or her electoral interests shall be promptly identified, isolated and brought to desired justice” he said.

On the implementation of community policing strategy, the IGP told the Squadron Commanders, “Our Policing vision is now built on the principle of Community policing, which is driven by the principle of trust and partnership between the Police and its citizens. This requires that we must of necessity, alter our policing orientation and strategies and embrace the new paradigm which prioritizes the interest of the citizens, rule of law and professionalism”

“Trust and partnership can never be engendered with the citizens by any police detachment whose conducts alienate the community that they are engaged, paid, and deployed to serve and protect. I am therefore, constantly worried when I hear reports of gross misconducts by your personnel, particularly in relation to excessive use of force and incivility to citizens. This can only occur as a result of leadership dereliction on your part as Commanders. This situation must stop forthwith”.

Consequently, IGP Adamu warned, “Henceforth, you shall be held vicariously liable for any misconduct of your personnel and this could attract serious disciplinary actions which may include your being relieved of your post as Squadron Commanders. You are therefore charged to return to your squadrons and exhibit professional leadership that will glorify the force and enhance your squadrons to the public in the spirit of Community policing”.

Similarly, IGP Adamu on Monday flagged – off the Enrolment of Retired Police Personnel on the National Health Insurance scheme with a disclosure that the scheme which shall be in batches, has been decentralized for the convenience of ‘Our Retired Officers’.

“Accordingly, the enrolment will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country” he said, adding, “All Retired Police Officers are encouraged to visit any Police Area Command closest to them while the Managing Director of Nigeria Police Health Insurance Organization shall be providing a detailed insight into the implementation plan”.

The IGP recalled that his administration inherited a system whereby all police personnel across all ranks are de-listed from the National Health Insurance Scheme as they exit public service, thereby leaving them with the burden of single-handedly addressing their medical and welfare challenges.

“For those of us still in service, we notice and feel the pains of our retired colleagues who are experiencing this sad condition and we, more often, are touched and motivated. It is in cognizance of this that upon my assumption of office as IGP, I prioritized the welfare of retired officers and most passionately made a representation to Mr. President with recommendations that all retired police personnel be retained on the National Health Insurance Scheme as a way of appreciating their meritorious service to the nation and ameliorating their post-retirement welfare and health challenges.

In his brief address, Professor Mohammed Nasir Sambo, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme disclosed that each retired police officer, no matter the year or date is entitled to be enrolled with his spouse and they are to come with their retirement ID cards, National ID numbers or should be recognized by Superior Police authority.

He debunked fears being expressed by some retired officers that certain deductions would be made from their pensions emoluments saying, “Let me reiterate that no deductions will be made from retirees. Irrespective of the years of retirement, you are all entitled”.

