60th Independence Anniversary: No October 1 morning broadcast ― Presidency

By David Royal

As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement noted that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday.

The live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10 am which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

