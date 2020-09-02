No Buhari’s aide is COVID-19 positive ― Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency on Wednesday advised Nigerians to ignore report making the rounds within the social media circle that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Sarki Abba is COVID-19 positive.

The Presidency said that the intendment of the purveyors of the ‘fake’ story was to mislead the people and create unnecessary anxiety about the safety of the President.

Recall that a social media platform had published that “reports have it that President Muhammadu Buhari’s closest aide and Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

“It was learnt that Abba tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and had not been seen at the Presidential Villa since then.”

Reacting to the report, the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement, advised Nigerians to ignore agents of fake news who were bent on spreading false stories to the public.

The statement with the title, “Ignore SCAREMONGERS”, read, “The Presidency wishes to advise Nigerians to ignore determined agents of fake news bent on spreading false stories to the public.

“We react to the utter falsehood and disgraceful lies, a report by so-called digital newspaper which, Wednesday, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Sarki Abba is COVID-19 positive.

“This report is sheer fabrication and brazen effort by the online news medium to mislead the public.

“Upon the directive of doctors and scientists and supervision of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, all staff working for and around the President, are routinely and rigorously checked for the virus.

“The Senior Special Assistant, Social Affairs and Domestic Matters, Sarki Abba, always tested negative.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore such stories that are intended to mislead the people and create unnecessary anxiety about the safety of the President.

“Don’t let yourself to be manipulated by any medium that thrives on yellow journalism and specialises in peddling fake news in the desperate quest for the market and donor money.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the President’s aide was in office on Tuesday.

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to the President on Social media in his Twitter media @BashirAhmad said,” I might have fallen and believed this story if I wasn’t in the Sarki Abba’s office…”

Vanguard News Nigeria

