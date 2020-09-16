NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy weather conditions Thursday to Saturday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions from Thursday to Friday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the northern region on Thursday with prospects of early morning thunderstorms and rains over parts of Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, and Kaduna.

According to the agency, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and southern Borno later in the day.

“The north-central cities should be predominantly cloudy with chances of early morning light thunderstorms and rains over parts of Abuja, Niger, and Benue.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Niger, and Abuja.

“There are prospects of light thunderstorms and rains over parts of Oyo, Edo, Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa and Akwa-Ibom, while other parts of the southern region should be in the cloudy condition during the morning hours,“ he said.

The agency forecast thunderstorms and moderate rains over most places in the region during the afternoon and evening periods.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies over the northern region in the morning hours of Friday with thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto later in the day.

“There are prospects of early morning thunderstorms and rains over parts of Nassarawa, Abuja, and Plateau state.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and moderate rains are expected over parts of Kwara, Abuja, Niger and Plateau state.

“Cloudy condition should prevail over most cities of the inland and coastal region with prospects of light to moderate rains over parts of Edo and Delta during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, light thunderstorms and rains are expected over most parts of the southern region”, the agency said.

Also, cloudy skies are anticipated over the northern region in the morning hours of Saturday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano, and Kaduna later in the day.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over most cities in the north-central region during the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over Minna.

“Later in the day, few thunderstorms and rains are expected over parts of Niger, Plateau, Benue, and Abuja.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over most cities in the southeast inland and parts of Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, and Lagos in the morning hours.

“Few thunderstorms and rains are expected over most cities in the southern region during the afternoon and evening periods”, it said.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: