Nigeria’s problems self inflicted, Adegbenro, Rewane’s grandson

A public commentator, Mr Adejare Adegbenro, Thursday, said that the mirage of problems confronting Nigeria are not political but self-inflicted.

Adegbenro, a grandson of late Alfred Rewane, in a statement noted that the problems are neither from the All Progressives Congress (APC) nor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but from Nigerians.

He said: “We are collectively wicked, heartless and selfish,” lamenting that, “our suffering emanated from our Wickedness, Heartlessness and selfishness.”

The statement reads:: “We are just wicked people. Simple.

“The CBN pumped billions of naira into rice production, and we are big producers now. Yet same Nigerians helped by the government to go into rice farming at single-digit interest rate are seizing the opportunity of non-competition from importation to sell at an exorbitant price – We are just wicked.

“The PHCN was sold with clauses that practically make us slaves to the buyers. For government to severe the sales agreement would cost about 3trillion naira. The sellers that accepted such conditions are Nigerians, the buyers who are part of the agreement are Nigerians too. We are just wicked.

“Government subsidises petrol consumption for everybody to benefit, but empty vessels would sail to our waters and payment received for empty vessels. The fake importers and those approving payments are Nigerians. We are just wicked.

“Many, shouting about corruption or misgovernance are bitter because they are not part of the game, or waiting and praying it would get to their turn. We are just wicked.

“Check us out in all facets. The policeman that would kill because of N50 ($0.125). The Customs Officer that would allow fake drugs and ammunition into the country because he has been settled.

“The examination supervisor that would sell question papers.

“The government hospital personnel that would steal drugs and attend not to patience.

“The contractor that would collect mobilisation fee and not execute jobs. Some even collect the whole contract money without doing anything.

“A fellow Nigerian that would murder another because of sacrifice for money – we are just wicked.

“Nigeria set up IPPIS. Nigerians (including our supposed intellectual lecturers) are on strike for IPPIS, students are at home because of the strike – Nigeria suffers because of our wickedness.

“All the time our government… roundly run by Nigerians is blamed in tales – whereas we are all contributors to these acts of wickedness.

“Wicked people-Leaders and followers alike.”

Adegbenro urged the good people to take a stand against wicked Nigerians to put an end to the cycle of suffering, hardship, poverty and hunger ravaging the country.

Vanguard

