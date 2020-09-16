Nigeria’s build-to-rent is coming of age, and it’s green

Kindly Share This Story:

The real estate sector in Nigeria has recorded tremendous growth over the years and has become a lucrative venture for development firms, building residential estates as well as construction companies building residential and commercial buildings.

With infrastructures like prefabrication technology, home automation, and green technologies shaping its framework, the future of the Nigerian real estate industry is one to reckon with for long and short term investments.

A new concept in the sector that has gained massive traction from development companies and property investors is the build-to-rent scheme.

A concept that allows property investors to purchase a property for investment purposes rather than as a residential home.

In an interview with Vanguard Newspaper Noah Ibrahim, CEO of Novarick home and properties shared insights on how the build-to-rent schemes operate in Nigeria, along with possible challenges and innovative use of green energy in efficiently managing the Build to rent properties.

Is the build to rent scheme new to Nigeria Real Estate? Can you explain what it is about?

Build to Rent has been around for a few years now, but, in the grand scheme of things, it’s still a relatively new concept. From a developer, a build to rent scheme is a project designed with the sole intention of appealing to the rental market as opposed to long-term homeownership.

This scheme can range from commercial to residential and also industrial property. In residential schemes, a developer builds mainly apartments usually close to commercial and business districts, with the sole purpose of renting it to people who pay monthly or annual rent.

In most cases, the developer sells these properties to investors that take ownership of the property but assists them with managing the property while remitting monthly or annual rent to them. In cases of industrial and commercial Build-to-rent properties, a long lease for a minimum of 10 years usually applies.

What makes build-to-rent unique is the emphasis on managed services, with build-to-rent developments offering professional on-site management, and amenity, with shared spaces such as residents’ lounges, work zones, and fitness centers typically provided inside the buildings along with the homes.

How is the Nigerian market responding to build-to-rent schemes?

There are several factors affecting build to rent schemes; Infrastructure, cost of land, cost of securing building approval, cost of construction materials. All these fall on the investor purchasing and the tenant renting the property. These do not include the cost of the management of the facility, especially when it is serviced, in terms of providing power, water, and cleaning can translate to an increase in the rental cost.

There is also the case of inflation; the inflation rate in Nigeria is now at 13.8% as against 11% from 2019, this interprets as a reduced purchasing power to both investor and tenant. Most investors will naturally drift towards properties with a high rental value, but it’s tenants’ rental ability that ultimately determines the actual rental cost.

The Nigerian market, however, plays out slightly differently. Shelter is one of man’s basic needs, so irrespective of the high cost of rental property, the demand for apartments is largely unaffected. A lot of people do not own houses and might never own one in their lifetime; renting will always be their best and possibly only option.

What would you say are the biggest challenges associated with a build-to-rent housing scheme?

One deterrent to build-to-rent housing schemes by both the private and public sectors is the high investment cost on infrastructure, particularly where the development is distant from existing infrastructure. The developer fully bears the high investment cost of the provision of water and road infrastructure to a new site. This high cost of infrastructure significantly influences the final price of the building and ultimately, the cost of housing to the consumer.

Another challenge like I mentioned earlier, is the increasing price of rental property. When the prices are too high, people can’t afford to rent, and this is a significant challenge for the developers.

How does this scheme benefit Nigerians, and how does this address the growing housing deficit?

The build to rent scheme has a direct positive impact on Nigerians and it helps reduce the housing deficit.

As the buying power of Nigerians reduces with the growing inflation, people rather rent and wait for a suitable time to buy properties. The rental market would experience exponential growth because people rather invest a section of their money for income generation and save the other section for property rentals. The build to rent scheme has a positive impact on Nigerians; more people are renting at this time as opposed to home ownership and this comes at the right time for Nigerians and developers are doing their bit to make this available

Unfortunately, developers focus more on the construction of family houses because it has a relatively high profit margin as opposed to transitional apartments of one bedroom and two bedrooms. However, it has become important for developers to focus more on these apartments as the available ones are expensive and a lot of people cannot afford it, so they focus on renting. Investors who seek to diversify their portfolio buy these properties and put them up for rent.

In other words, the build to rent scheme has a positive impact on the economy and helps to reduce the housing deficit.

How is this scheme setting the bar high on sustainability?

From research, the low standard of living of Nigerians and low buying and rental power makes most developers in the build-to-rent scheme to simply build for the sole purpose of accommodation. They do this without making available some parts of the building for sustainability like proper waste disposal, proper use of water, adequate use of renewable energy to reduce the carbon footprint, among other necessities.

Due to the low buying power and inflation, you find out that most developers focus on setting up spaces. They give you ample space with the necessary infrastructure in terms of access to light, a good environment with proper drainage, and access to waste disposal. They don’t focus on equipment that enables sustainability.

Should you want to infuse all these in your building constructions, it means you are going premium, that is you are introducing apartments that are specifically for a particular niche – a set of people who can afford the price you put out there. In terms of sustainability, the build to rent scheme is not currently focusing on sustainability.

You’ve been an advocate of green real estate. What does green real estate really mean and how does it actually improve the housing sector?

Green housing is all about sustainability. Something green is sustainable and this goes beyond renewable energy, It is all about efficiency in waste management, water management, energy management etc. All these make up green housing, it could be a combination of all these things or it could be a particular aspect. For example, a property that uses solar is a green property, even though there is a generator on ground. The idea is basically to reduce the carbon footprint of each property thereby making the property more sustainable.

In energy management, going green may involve smartmetering of electricity. You can now find properties using the internet of things (IoT). These Properties are usually automated and designed to align the use of electricity with your arrival and departure. All these are types of green housing but in different sections.

Also as regards water management, metering water makes your building green because you are managing water and there is less emission into the atmosphere.

In Waste management and recycling, you find septic tanks that have recycling plants that turn waste into water. All of these makeup green energy, which would further reduce emissions and reduce waste, managing resources available to the property.

On the aspect of improving the housing sector, the direct impact of green energy is on the lives of the people inhabiting the property. Unfortunately, incorporating these things into property development results in a hike in the price of the property. However, there are savings in the long run in terms of health factors, also facility management. For instance, if your building has a solar panel installed there would be times when the solar panels would pick up and run, reducing the carbon footprint, further reducing the amount for managing the facility.

The major impact is on the environment and the impact on the lives of the people around them. If you have something which impacts the lives of the people in the community, it would definitely have a positive impact on the housing sector.

How exactly does Green energy augment the property development process?

Though green energy may add to the cost of construction, it also elevates the appeal of the project significantly to investors and homeowners. Augmenting a project with green infrastructures attracts the right class of people to your project, the class that almost wouldn’t mind the marginal cost of construction in place of a healthy, comfortable and safe living environment.

The rate of inflation recently increased to almost 13%, what is the effect of this increase on the housing sector?

An increase in the inflation rate simply means fewer people will have the capacity to buy properties and will likely opt for rental options.

A rise in the inflation rate sometimes results in a reduction in property prices usually because of a slow turnover process, that is, fewer properties are being sold which leads to a higher volume of properties on the market and a corresponding increase in competitive rate.

The rental market almost always experiences growth. As more people seek rental options the demand for rental properties increases, and we know from the concept of demand and supply that when demand goes up, supply reduces, and price increases The average property owner will likely increase rent simply because there are more people willing to rent his property.

What do you advise as to the best way forward for both property developers and investors?

For developers, it’s affordable housing, transitional housing, and construction of apartments, with provision of better mortgage financing by our financial institutions, investors won’t have to break the bank to purchase developed properties that they can easily place back in the market for rental returns.

When the inflation rate is high and buying power is low, investors will naturally drift towards long term payment than outright purchases. Hence, property developers can also create exclusive long term mortgage offers, co-ownership structures, etc. to accommodate this class of investors.

People are also getting less concerned about large spaces and more concerned about functional space and with the advent of the pandemic that has placed the bulk of the working class on virtual work, developers will need to begin building houses that optimize space and accommodates working from home.

Can the concept of co-ownership help deliver more housing units? How has Nigerian’s accepted this concept thus far?

Co-ownership is like the new baby in town, and people are still trying to watch how long it can take to stand before it starts walking. Generally, people are not used to co-ownership because of the sentimental mindset we have based on our culture. Nigerians like to show off what they own. We have not absorbed the whole co-ownership idea. However, there is a lot of PROPTECH development that is looking towards co-ownership.

On the legal aspect, emphasis has not been laid on this point because most people are skeptical about owning a building with other people. The solution would be sensitization. I believe it’s still in the growing phase and on an estimate in another 5 to 10 years, it’s going to be the other of the day. Co-ownership, therefore, would have a positive impact on the availability of funds for developers which means that instead of waiting for an investor to pay 50 million, we can get ten people to pay 5 million. This would reduce the barrier to entry for property ownership and in turn, helps liquidity to finance construction.

