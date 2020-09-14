Nigeria’s 3rd place in global terrorism ranking disappointing, says APC group

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says rating enough indication that service chiefs not on top of security situation

*Rating ‘ll close door to foreign investments,bring down GDP,it says

THE APC Consolidation Group, a group in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-CG, has described Nigeria’s latest ranking as third in the Global Terrorism Index,GTI, as not only disappointing but also embarrassing, saying the rating had confirmed its position that the nation’s service chiefs were not on top of its security situation.

To this end, it reiterated its call that President Muhammad Buhari relieves the security chiefs of their positions, saying anything contrary would portray the president as being insensitive to the security of lives and property of citizens which it noted,the president swore in the constitution to protect.

The National Coordinator of the group, Dr Usman Mohammed, in a statement Monday morning,in reaction to the latest Global Terrorism Index report which places Nigeria as occupying the third position among countries worst hit by terrorism, globally,insisted that APC-CG was disturbed given what it noted,government had expended so far to free the country of security threats.

The group which had in a recent statement, called on the president to sack the service chiefs as according it,they were not indispensable to be done away with on the face of daily security threats confronting the country,insisted that the president must see reason with its position and immediately do the needful.

In the statement it tagged,”Sack Service Chiefs over Global Terrorism Rating”,the APC group regretted that the latest Global Terrorism Index rating would further drive away foreign investments thus reduce the country’s Gross Domestic Product,GDP.

Describing the GTI rating as “the worst thing that has ever happened to a government that mean so well for the people like the Government of President Muhammad Buhari,” it noted that:”No doubt,the rating is so due to the actions and inactions of his service chiefs.”

“We are saddened by this report which by implication will close many economic doors on Nigeria and drastically bring down our GDP,” it said.

The statement read in full:” We, the entire members of APC Consolidation Group,APCG received with rude shock and total disappointment the 2019 Global Terrorism Report which ranks Nigeria as the 3rd most terrorized country in the world.

“This report is the worst thing that has ever happened to a government that mean so well for the people like the Government of President Muhammad Buhari. No doubt,the rating is so due to the actions and inaction of his service chiefs. So,we are worried our dear president’s continuous retention of these officers.

“Consequently,we are calling on the president to sack the current security chiefs heading the Nigeria Armed forces. The chiefs of Defence, Army, Airforce and Naval Staff,over their inability to deliver on his vision and the expectation of Nigeria’s on security.

“We are saddened by this report which by implication will close many economic doors on Nigeria and drastically bring down our GDP. Investors will leave Nigeria and intending once may have a rethink about coming to Nigeria .

“We in APC Consolidation Group insist that Mr President means well for for Nigerians in every area, but unfortunately insecurity is threatening his policies in agriculture, infrastructure, power and others.

“From our findings, if urgent steps is not taken to address the insecurity in the land, famine will by next year,be alarming and that will frustrate his huge investment in agriculture through CBN.

” Farmers cannot conveniently farm this year because of banditry attacks and kidnapping. Power installations are being vandalized on a daily basis,thus frustrating his huge investment in power and agricultural sectors.

“The entire Northern Nigeria is not safe as at today because of terrorism, banditry and some strange crimes that were before now, alien to Nigeria. This call for serious and urgent concern, and Mr President must reason to act now.

“The global terrorism report is a total embarrassment to our country and the security architecture. We wonder how we got here despite the government huge investment in security particularly the Armed Forces.

“We have nothing personal against the service chiefs. As a matter of fact, they have done their best, but our concern is borne out of sincere love for Nigeria,our president and our great party which this insecurity is threatening it’s glory.

“The current service chiefs, no doubt, having spent five years plus, must have ran out of fresh ideas required to transform the country’s security situation. To us,they have lost touch with the current security reality and there’s need for our president to sack them without further delay.

We want to once again, remind Mr President that every Nigeria is tired with the insecurity and need results. We are therefore calling on Mr president to listen to Nigeria’s and sack the service chiefs immediately.”

Recall that the GTI, which is in its sixth edition, is produced annually by the Institute for Economics & Peace, an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank with offices in Sydney, New York, and Mexico City,respectively.

