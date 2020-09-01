Nigerians embrace British Council digital library

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vera Anyagafu

As part of efforts to restore and encourage a reading culture among Nigerians, the UK embassy’s British Council in Nigeria has launched a globally renowned digital library following temporary closure of its physical libraries.

The newly launched digital library is to facilitate self-paced convenient learning, make educational and entertainment resources available and also provide access to numerous IELTS preparation content to support a large number of Nigerian youth and test takers.

According to the British Council Country Director, Nigeria and West Africa Lead, Lucy Pearson, for many years, the British Council has been renowned all over the world for its libraries and the closure of its physical libraries in Nigeria was a sad one.

Lucy said she is delighted to see the launch of the new British Council Digital Library that will give access to thousands of entertainment and educational resources to all Nigerians regardless of their geographical location within Nigeria.

The initiative will bring digital reading and learning through an easy to access platform directly to your computers and smart phones, Lucy stated.

Furthermore she said that the British Council will offer free access to the platform for 3 months.

The unique opportunity to access the Digital Library for free for 3 months will be for every registered member who will also have access to world-class resources from online study resources and academic journals to popular eBooks and audiobooks, award-winning movies and documentaries, Lucy pointed out.

The Digital Library which can be accessed via a browser or an app on the android and IOS devices, will also allow members have access to magazines, newspapers, comics and graphics novels from around the world, including also learning resources to develop their skills.

READ ALSO:

In addition, the free subscription to the library automatically gives members access to over 100,000 scholarly e-books, tens of thousands of premium e-books, over 1,200 online learning resources, newspapers and magazines as soon as they published all over the world.

Some of the main titles include Hello, Cosmopolitan magazine, comics ranging from marvel, Disney and all favourite comic authors, over 200 live theatre, film, opera, dance, and music productions from the BBC, Royal Shakespeare Company and curriculum-linked educational resources, including interviews with industry professionals, study guides, workshops and so much more best UK collections to explore.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: