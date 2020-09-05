Nigerian Women Business Network holds summit

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association for Nigerian Women Business Network, ANWBN, a coalition of over 50 women associations focused on business and career development of members, will hold Nigerian Women Business Virtual Summit, NWBS 2020, in partnership with the Centre for International Private Enterprise, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, 1024 Concepts Ltd., among others.

In a statement, ANWBN, the apex body committed to mitigating the challenges faced by women pursuing business and career growth, said the summit is scheduled for September 29 to October 1 on the theme: “From Fear to Hope: Scaling Women Business Impact for a Decade of Action.”

It noted that the (virtual) summit will serve as a platform to launch the updated Women National Business Agenda, WNBA, and also galvanise action towards addressing the five identified key challenges faced by women who do business in Nigeria.

According to the statement, “in 2016, ANWBN published the first edition of the Women National Business Agenda, WNBA, a vital tool that served to identify laws and regulations that hinder the business activity of women and also offer concrete recommendations and reforms to remove these barriers and improve the business climate.

“Since the initial study, several changes have taken place within the women business community, as well as the socio-economic and socio-political environments across Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented global response it necessitated has required further revision of the WNBA.”

It added that renowned international and national speakers/panelists drawn from the public and private sector, as well as civil society, will converge to discuss and proffer solutions to issues like lack of access to finance, gender inequality, insecurity, poor infrastructure and inadequate power.

Over 30,000 guests are expected to attend that summit.

The over 4,000,000-strong ANWBN is a coalition of 18 pioneer primary organisations, established in February 2013 under the platform of the Centre for International Private Enterprise, CIPE, for women entrepreneurs.

The founding members are the Association of Nigerian Women in Business, ANWIB; Association of Women Farmers of Nigeria, AWFN; Country Women Association of Nigeria, COWAN; ECOWAS Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs, FEBWE; International Federation of Business and Professional Women, BPW, Nigeria; International Women Society of Lagos, IWS; Market Women Association.

Others are NACCIMA Women Group, NAWORG; NASME Women Group, NASME Women; NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women, NNEW; Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs, NAWE; Nigerian Network of Women Exporters of Services, NNWES; African Women Entrepreneurship Programme, AWEP, Nigeria; Women in Business and Management, WIMBIZ; Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR; Women’s Consortium of Nigeria, WOCON; Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association of Nigeria, WISTA, and Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA.

The Coalition is dedicated to the economic and socio-political development of Nigeria through a formalised system of public-private dialogue and partnership.

