Nigerian street music don, Baddyoosha drops second EP September 30

Kindly Share This Story:

Dubai-based Nigerian music maker, musician and businessman Badmus Akeem O better known as Baddyoosha has gone yet again for the jugular of the street as he prepares to drop his second EP in a little over a year.

Baddyoosha, fondly referred to as “Daddy Street” set a whole new vibe and attitude on the street with his first EP titled “Street” on July 6, 2019 when it dropped. He is back again with another EP titled “September 30 the EP”.

Unlike the first EP which was a 8-track job, “September 30 the EP ” consist of 7 tracks deftly put together by a music maker and a couple of his associates. The big idea behind the EP, according to the 911 crooner, is to get the street dancing again after the ravage of the Coronavirus pandemic.

First track on the EP is pretty much like an intro titled “Road to September 30” in which the singer takes us through his musical journey and feedback from his fans which led the new creative direction for his new EP. Baddyoosha says everybody is crazy and thus needs some of the package to fuel that craze.

The second track features P Jay and is titled “Hustler’s Anthem”. The third track titled “Ashakasha” got Baddyoosha himself doing his own thing solo. The fourth “44-4 Foti” is really a wild one with Baddyoosha and Naira Marley strumming the string of the street with their wacky yet entertaining vibes and cracks.

The fifth track “H’oil” features Slimcase, the sixth titled “Party Hard” also features another top street figure, Reminisce popularly known as “Baba Afusa”. Baddyoosha rounded the roll-call himself with a single titled “It’s Plenty”

READ ALSO:

The CEO of Ooosha Empire has demonstrated why he is called ‘Daddy Street’ by assembling the finest street artistes for this job. Reminisce, Naira Marley, Slimcase and P Jay ganged up for this masterpiece of street work.

Over the years the head honcho behind Oosha Empire, Badmus Akeem O a.k.a Baddyoosha has discovered many faceless talents and transformed them into a force to reckon with in the industry.

Fondly referred to as ‘Daddy Street’, he’s been instrumental to the success of many popular street artistes ruling the scene now.

He is a businessman, first and foremost, who owns an audiovisual equipment company in Dubai known as Oosha Empire Audio and Visual Equipment Company. He’s also an International promoter and a musician with over 10 singles to his credit. After his debut single ‘Esemi’ in 2014, he has gone on to record hits like ‘Timbalowo, ‘Angeli, ‘Oga’, ‘Talon Shaye and many more. His last effort was the EP “STREET” and now “SEPTEMBER 30 THE EP” coming to birth on September 30, 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: