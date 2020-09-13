Nigerian singer, Sandra Ifudu takes full plunge into Nollywood

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian hip hop and motivational singer, Sandra Ifudu who made headlines a couple of years ago with cover of Davido’s hit “If” has taken a full plunge into the movie industry.

According to the singer cum actress, she started acting fully this January and already has featured in five films.

In a chat with Potpourri, she declares, “ Acting is and has always been my first love with music as my second. I started out music simply because I thought I wasn’t ready to be in front of the camera like that. I was somewhat insecure but right now, who cares? Life is too short not to be living your best life. So I started acting in January this year and so far, I have done 5 movies and a couple of series.”

Adding, “My first movie is Hired Gun by Kayode Peters. Then I did The Trip and Cold Heart by Emeka Duru, then Twin’s Mirage by Desmond Elliot and lastly, The Many Wives of Chief Okafor by Chico Ejiro. All soon to be out. I have also featured in series like; Jenifa’s Diary, My Flatmates, Mr Wonderful and My Siblings and I.

Sandra Ifudu has songs like “Yeah Yeah”, “IF” Davido cover, “Audio Love” featuring Daddy Showkey and her very first single “Let it Go” to her credit.

Vanguard

