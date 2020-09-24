Breaking News
Nigerian Navy launches new hydrographic survey vessel

By
By Evelyn Usman

History was made today in Les Sables d’Olonne, France,  with the launch of the first ever purpose built hydrographic survey vessel by the Nigerian Navy, to enhance maritime safety in the Nigerian water and the  Gulf of Guinea.

The new vessel, which construction began in 2018, replaces the Nigerian Navy survey vessel- NNS LANA, which was decommissioned about ten years ago.

It is   scheduled to join the Nigerian Navy  fleet in 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the OCEA Shipyard, France, Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS  Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, described the occasion as one which  marked a giant stride in the efforts towards actualizing the dreams of not only restoring but enhancing Nigerian Navy’s survey capability..

Represented by Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji,  the CNS, hinted that  surveying and charting played a crucial role in ensuring safe navigation as well as delivery of maritime security.

Accordingly, he revealed that  the new vessel would not  only enhance  safety of Nigeria’s maritime environment but  would also serve as a critical component of deployment of naval power for enhanced maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He added   that the vessel would   also “ play a critical role in protection of maritime resources and preservation of law and order at sea,  thereby contributing significantly to the promotion of global maritime commerce”.

He therefore, expressed gratitude to President  Muhammadu Buhari,  for what he described as his  unflinching support towards  the recapitalization of the Nigerian Navy Fleet.

Earlier,  Mr Fabrice Weinbach, who represented  the Chief Executive Officer of OCEA, Mr Roland Joassard,  said  the LANA was the result of the excellent cooperation between the Nigerian Navy and OCEA teams and also  demonstrated the willingness of Nigeria to improve the knowledge of the country’s waters with a sea proven platform and up-to-date equipment.

He also added that the OCEA and Nigerian Navy relations would  be strengthened through the supply of integrated logistic support services which included  training, maintaining  the operational readiness of the crew, the ship “LANA” and her equipment and systems, as well as  the on-site technical assistance

On her part,  Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Mrs Modupe Enitan Irele, highlighted the significance of the ceremony as a manifestation of good Nigeria – French relations.

