Nigerian celebrity musicians need to support upcoming female musicians – Calis Bless

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nigerian female artiste, Ahigbe Omoye Blessing, popularly known as “Calis Bless”, has called on celebrity musicians and wealthy Nigerian to support more upcoming female artists, just like they support their male counterparts.

Calis Bless who just released an Afro-pop banger titled “You”, lamented the little or no professional support upcoming female artiste suffer from celebrated artiste, stakeholders in the music industry and wealthy Nigerians.

According to her, artistes like Olamide, Don Jazzy and Davido all have picked interest in several upcoming male artists and helped them hit the industry spotlight by giving them great platforms and support.

She further called on the few female celebrity musicians in Nigeria, such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and Simi amongst others to support the upcoming female, so as to increase the number of female musicians in the country.

Speaking on her music career, the musician said, she started music in 2016, but went professional two years ago.

Setting out on her professional career in 2018, she recorded and released singles titled, “Without the Money” and “Don’t Go” in the 2019, she dropped “Ijo Cuppy” and “For You” which didn’t really go as expected.

Determined to succeed in the industry, Calis Bless launched a 2020 comeback with hit singles like “Jaye Lo”, “Party” and her latest single “You”, which is doing fairly well despite the low promotion it is got owing to paucity of fund.

The Edo born songstress, based in Lagos State said the passion she has for music is what has kept her going in the industry, because, the challenges she has faced is enough to make her quit on her dreams.

The 24-year-old OND holder from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, narrated how surviving in the industry has been difficult for her as an upcoming female musician.

According to her, talent is not enough to excel, because money is needed to record and promote even a good song.

And the lack of genuine support from those that don’t believe in an up-coming’s talent and those that want to exploit them make it even more difficult.

She also lamented how some people she once approached for assistance to record and promote her songs, harassed her sexually.

According to her, some of them demand sexual activities from her in exchange for their help, and since she can’t indulge them, they withhold their help.

Responding to inquiry on how she manages to keep afloat in the industry, Calis Bless, who revealed that she does hair styling on a part time basis, said, she uses monies meant for her upkeep to secure beats and recording sessions.

