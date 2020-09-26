Nigerian beauty queen, Felicia Boco kicks off ‘Back to school’ campaign to mark birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Most Beautiful African Model 2020, Queen Felicia Boco carried out her pet project on Saturday 19th September 2020 a day before her birthday. The event was tagged “BACK TO SCHOOL” which was done to encourage children from rural areas to go back to school.

During the event, school materials such as Exercise books, pen, pencil, eraser, sharpener, school bags and snacks were shared to encourage the children in their pursuit for education.

The event was sponsored by Summit Group Ltd; a multifunctional conglomerate who also own Nile Capital Ltd (www.nilecapitalglobal.com), and the prestigious Summit Estate(s). The MD/CEO Otunba Lere Olabode who made an appearance during the event encouraged the children to go back to school as he emphasized on the importance of education.

“Children are the future of our world, and education will help them to make quality decisions that will shape that future. I urge parents to key into our investment platform as a way of raising money to support these children’s education.”

“Some of our Land investment scheme includes affordable land in fantastic locations starting from as low as 2million naira which can be paid on instalment. There is also the land buy back scheme, where they can buy a plot of land from the company and sell it back to the company after a year @36% guaranteed profit margin or after 3 years at double the price,” he added.

The highlight of the event saw little Miss Ene Patrick Obekpa, a primary 2 student of Alberto Academy Gwarinpa emerged winner of both singing and dancing competition amongst 20 contestants respectively, thus she bagged herself a year scholarship courtesy of Queen Felicia Boco.

In her closing remark, Queen Boco thanked God specifically and her campaign team who worked tirelessly to ensure the event was a success, as she promised to do more for children who lack the basic facilities to go back to school.

