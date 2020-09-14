Nigerian Army competent to tackle insurgency ― Buratai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai has disclosed that the Nigerian Army is professionally committed to combating insurgency without jettisoning the constitution in discharging its responsibilities.

He said despite the bitter criticism, the army would continue to be professional in its conduct with the larger society.

He said the Chief of Training and Operations of the Army, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, is a competent officer, whose effort in rejigging the army paved way for the successful operations in the battle against insurgency in the Northeast.

Buratai who spoke at the Commissioning of Lt. General Tukur Buratai Bailey Bridge in Kuta, Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, said the army is ever determined to be responsive in meeting the needs of the country.

The bridge which was built by the Nigerian Army Engineering Corp, Ede Osun State-linked Kuta-Ikoyi-Ede towns in the state.

Explaining the rationale behind the construction of the bridge at the gathering which was attended by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Buratai said the army intended to foster unity between the institution and civilian population.

He added that the army has always played pivotal roles in the development of the country, especially in quality road construction across the country.

“We have a new army that is determined to be responsive and professional in the discharged of constitutional duties.

“When I was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, I met Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun at the Northeast as the commander of the operation there and he started the rejigging processes of the Nigeria army where we commence our upward and progressive movement toward the technical defeat of Boko Haram.

“The Nigeria Army engineering Corp is one institution that has played a very important role in infrastructural and economic development of our country and we know the role it played after the civil war virtually all the roads in those days are done by Nigeria engineer.

“They are professional, expert and deliver quality as well as a very cheap cost.

“We really appreciate the Olowu Kuta for his support to The Nigeria Army in the midst of bitter criticism, he mobilised Civil Society organizations and the media to correct the ill minds”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: