Nigeria punching far below weight in diplomacy at 60 – Ambassador

By Victor Ojeme

Nigerian’s immediate past Ambassador to Singapore, Ogbole Amedu Ode has described the nation’s foreign policy drive at the moment to be at its lowest ebb.

Ode, who is also a former spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who spoke to VANGUARD in Abuja ahead of the 60th independence anniversary event of Nigeria said that in recent times, there is a reckoning within foreign policy experts that Nigeria is punching far below its weight.

“We are punching far below our weight. In fact, our outing in the area of foreign policy is obviously in the doldrums. Principal among the factors responsible is the downturn in our national economic fortunes.

“The situation descended so low in 2017 that our diplomatic representatives abroad were not paid as at when due, ditto for rents on office and residential accommodation, leading to very low morale. There is, also, a turf war between the ministry of foreign affairs and other government departments and agencies. This has impacted very negatively of on our Foreign Policy exertions,” he said.

He advised that “It is imperative that for Nigeria’s foreign policy to experience a renaissance, there must be an infusion of, among other things, higher budgetary allocation and enhanced capacity building among the broad spectrum of its staffers.”

He added that “There must be a conscious effort at red lining areas of responsibility for the many government departments and agencies that play in the foreign relations turf! So many of them are working at cross purposes with little to show for it.”

“Section 19 (“The Foreign Policy objectives”) of Chapter II(“The Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy”) of the 1999 Constitution spells out our foreign policy objectives as; promotion and protection of the national interest; promotion of African integration and support for African unity; and promotion of international co-operation for the consolidation of universal peace and mutual respect among all nations and elimination of discrimination in all its manifestations.

The others include “respect for international law and treaty obligations as well as the seeking of settlement of international disputes by negotiation, mediation, conciliation, arbitration and adjudication; and promotion of a just world economic order,” he said.

Ode said these objectives remain sacrosanct! However, its sacrosanct nature must yield to and be defined by the objective realities of the time.

“For example, take the objective of “promotion and protection of the national interest”. And here, we must recognize that both domestic and foreign policy are intrinsically and delicately intertwined. Thus, once the national interest is defined, the country’s foreign policy structures are mobilized to execute its promotion and protection.

“At the inception of the Buhari administration in 2015, he focused on fighting two things – insecurity (as presented by the murderous Boko Haram campaign and other security issues) and corruption. His first diplomatic outing, therefore, was to all the neighboring countries, Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger. This was a thank you tour and to use the opportunity to ask for further cooperation in the anti-terror exertions. At the Continental and global levels, the fight against corruption was highlighted.

“However, to what extent these efforts at the international level have had positive impacts on the domestic situation of these two scourges remains to be seen.

“On the glaringly positive side, the re-election of Adewumi Adesina as president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) is like a whiff of rose fragrance after our debacle, in the recent past at the AU.

“However, the deafening silence on the part of Nigeria in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests across the world as a consequence of the police killing of African American – George Floyd – has been frowned at by pundits,” he added.

