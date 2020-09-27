Nigeria Not A Banana Republic ― TUC tackles HoS Over threats to Monday labour strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo- Lokoja

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, has lambasted the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi Esan, for warning civil servants against participating in the planned nationwide strike called by the organised Labour.

TUC chairman in Kogi State, Ojo Ranti on Sunday insisted that the Federal Government has no right to threaten workers who are fighting for their own right in the country.

Mr Ranti who lamented the poor standard of leaving of many workers presently said Nigeria is not a banana republic where people cannot speak when their right are been infringed upon by those governing them.

He said there is no going back in Monday’s nationwide protest, admonishing workers across the 774 Local Government in the Country to disregard the warning coming from the Head of Service.

“During the previous administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan, the present Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and many big wigs in the country such as Bola Tinubu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Femi Falana and many more all revolted against Jonathan when he increased the pump price of petrol.

“They where the one that championed that protest castigating the administration of Johnathan for increasing the price of petrol. Now that they are ruling, the rhythm has changed. The price of petroleum as at that time and now is doubled.

“The head of service knows she is not using her own personal money to buy fuel in her car or pay light bill.

“This is not what President Buhari promised us when we elected him in 2015. Nigerians are suffering, people are dying every day.

“Instead of this government to come up with palliatives that would reduce the suffering of the masses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are inflicting more pains on the people.

“This is total wickedness on the part of this government. Provided we are not violating the law of the land, the nationwide protest and strike will hold. Nothing can stop us.

“We here in Kogi, we have mobilise our workers for the mother of all protest on Monday.”

On the court order restraining the NLC and TUC from embarking on any form of strike, Ojo said, “Labour is yet to receive or see any court order to that effect.

“We don’t know what the court order entails. But one thing stands clear, we are not in a banana republic.

“This nation is governed by law and I know the supreme law of the land is the Nigeria constitution. I know the constitution has given not only the labour organization but all citizens of this country the right to protest. It’s not the first time this is happening.

“There was a time under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Federal Government took the case to court. The Federal Government was represented by Afe Babalola (SAN), while the labour movement was represented by Femi Falana, (SAN).

“In that ruling by the supreme court, it was expressly stated that the right of citizens to protest cannot be caged. The court also affirmed that the act of protest is lawful.

‘We are standing under the platform of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is binding on every individual, including Mr President and the Head of Service.

“We as labour movement, we are law-abiding. Like I told you, we have not been served, we have not seen any order and we don’t know what the ruling contains.

“At the state council, we take directives from the National secretariat. We are mobilizing our members and we are battle-ready to hit the street on Monday to protest against the satanic act of the present administration.”

