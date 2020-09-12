Nigeria lacks security, infrastructures to attract foreign investors —Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has explained why Nigeria is not a perfect place for foreign investors.

Onuesoke who made the explanation while addressing journalists immediately after visual business conference with some foreign investors lamented that Nigeria as a country lacks the security and infrastructures to attract foreign investors into the country.

He added that government agencies bottleneck and other socio-economic factors are bane of attraction of foreign investors.

According to him, “Government agencies bottleneck, corruption, insecurity, unwanted illegal or local taxation by Customs, NPA, NAFDAC and inconsistent government policies among others are the causes of distraction of foreign investors to Nigeria. You cannot imagine where an investors’ goods that must have been legally cleared at the nation’s port only to be stopped at every polls by either Custom Officers, NAFDAC or Nigeria Standard Organisation demanding for one documents or the others. You will see investor paying over and over for goods that have already been legally cleared at the wharf.”

The chieftain stated that although Nigeria has an abundance of oil wealth, that wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, adding that the government has not invested appropriately in infrastructure.

Onuesoke explained that potential investors in Nigeria cannot overlook the country’s inconsistent government policies, which have contributed to the nation’s reputation as a violent place with militias kidnapping innocent civilians and attacking oil assets, such as rigs and pipelines.

Kindly Share This Story: