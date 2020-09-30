Nigeria at 60: NCWD demands policies to ‘better lot of women’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) has called on “governments at all levels to introduce and sustain policies, laws and programmes that will better the lot of women” as Nigeria marks her 60th independence anniversary.

The Director-General of NCWD, Mary Ekpere-Eta, in a statement today in Abuja said “Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary presents a good opportunity to celebrate the immense contribution of women to the country’s development.”

In her Independence Day message, Ekpere-Eta noted that Nigerian women have played major roles in key sectors of the national development, rising through cultural barriers and limited opportunities, qualifying the women folk to be hailed as nation builders.

Ekpere-Eta stressed in the personally signed statement that Nigerian women do not lack female role models from the pre- and post-independence era, as women from the community to the national level have helped in moving the nation forward.

She opined that Nigerian women have by dint of hard work and admirable resilience made feminine excellence the norm in a country like Nigeria where women were once held down by socio-cultural barriers.

“From the academia to business, sports, politics and governance, Nigerian women have proven themselves as major contributors to the nation’s progress. Nigerian women are agents of peace and harbingers of hope, the mothers who have raised the world class beaters, young Nigerians the world regularly celebrates.

“Our country’s independence celebration, especially the landmark age of 60 is a good time to celebrate how much our women have contributed to all the attributes and qualities for which Nigeria is respected across the world”, the Director-General stated.

READ ALSO:

Ekpere-Eta however noted that women have also struggled to survive some of the challenges that come with a nation still on the road to development like Nigeria. She called on women not to buckle to these challenges but rather to reposition themselves as new frontiers for better opportunities emerge.

She also called on leaders at the state and Local Government levels to introduce and sustain policies, laws and programmes that will better the lot of women. This is as according to her; the Federal Government has performed better in the regard.

The NCWD Director-General also called for support and prayers for the nation’s leaders for them to be blessed with wisdom and strength to lead the country into prosperity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: