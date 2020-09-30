Nigeria @ 60: Elumelu, Dansarari, Saidi, 10 others enlisted into NNLA

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has enlisted top investor, Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Aminu Dansarari, Alhaji Haidar Saidi and 10 others in a 2020 Special Class of honorees in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

NNLA Executive Secretary, Ovie Odubu, said at the unveiling of the list in Abuja that this special awards edition amplifies NNLA’s commitment to recognizing excellence and contributions by deserving Nigerians towards nation-building.

Odubu explained that the 13 honorees emerged from over a thousand nominees across various categories subjected to a merit-based screening process involving careful profiling and screening by the organisation and voting by members of the public.

He said, “Due to COVID-19, usual joint award event will not hold, but honorees will receive their awards at their various offices and citations and photographs published across various print media.

Other recipients enlisted include Hon Abba Mohammed, Alh Apeh Aminu, Engr Benedict Atolagbe and Engr. Okoye Ifedi, Engr Paul Orakwue, Chief Don Ebubeogu, Engr. Olatunde Runsewe, Alhaji Kamoru Yusuf and Mr Omayuku Jeffrey.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: