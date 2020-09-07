Niger PDP LGA Congresses: Ex Dep. Governor bewails Misau-led electoral team’s disappearance

Kindly Share This Story:

Party members, under the aegis of Concerned People’s Democratic Party in Niger State led by former Deputy Governor, Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu have decried what they described as the sudden disappearance of the Senator Hamman Misau-led electoral team after the party’s Local Government Congresses held in the state, leaving just a member to perform the task meant for the team.

Dr. Zagbayi made this known in Minna at a Press Conference.

According to him, “On the 5th of September 2020, The Local Government congresses in Niger State held, and all results were announced, collated and all winners were sworn-in and have since resumed as provided in the PDP guidelines for 2020, section 3.4, with exception of the following: Agaie: No elections; Magama: No election, Munya: No Election; Shiroro: election held in 4 wards of 15 and Agwara: No Election.”

Zagbayi said the sudden disappearance of the electoral team raises suspicion and concerns. According to him, the “team members who sneaked out of Minna at 5:am of Sunday, leaving behind one of the members of the team who insisted he will wait to collect all results,” was not a welcome development.

Dr. Zagbayi said “We make this statement as position of Members of the PDP with full awareness that no amount of machinations and arm twisting will be allowed.”

