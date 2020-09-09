Niger: Crisis engulfs PDP as members want NWC member out

Kindly Share This Story:

Fresh crisis hits the Niger state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as aggrieved members stormed the Legacy House, Presidential campaign headquarters of the party in protest, demanding the removal of a member of the National Working Committee, NWC, the national financial secretary, Abdullahi Hussaini Maibasira.

The protesters numbering over three hundred stormed the party headquarters at exactly 1.30 PM with various placards with inscriptions ranging from “Beji is working for APC”, “Beji Will Kill PDP”, “Engr. Mukhtar is the Solution for PDP”,” amongst others.

Vanguard recalls that some PDP members had on Tuesday, carried out a protest at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja over the recent conduct of party’s local government congresses in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Hon. Baba Shehu Agaie a member of 4th, 5th and 6th House of Representatives said, “we are here today to express our feelings to National Working Committee, NWC, of our great party of what is happening in Niger today.

“On behalf of our leader, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu we are here today to see National Working Committee and to let them know that what is happening in Niger state is democracy in action. No more, no less.

“Actually, we lost the election in 2015, we lost the election in 2019. Now we are out to restructure Niger state PDP as a party.

On why they want Maibasira out, the ex-lawmaker explained: “Some of us are proving tough against the committee. Some of us are not financially prudent, some of us have no human management and if we have to restructure for winning, we must restructure.

“The leader who led us for the past 5 years is not financially prudent, no human relation and has no respect for the leadership of the party. And that is why we want him to step aside and give us the opportunity to elect the people that will lead us to success in all elections in the state.”

Receiving the petition on behalf of the NWC, deputy national chairman (North), Senator Sulaiman Nazif promised on behalf of the leadership of the party to do justice to the petition.

