Nico Dorja floats new record label

South African-based Nigerian rapper, Nicholas Ebanehita Ogbeifun popularly known as Nico Dorja has floated a new record label, JDorj World Entertainment to ups his ante in the country’s music scene.

He also promises to unleash countless number of back to back collaborations with new artistes.

The multi-talented songwriter, rapper and performer who has grown over the years sharpening his craft to a top class professional level recently released one of his highly anticipated project titled “Halele” which is enjoying massive acceptance from wide range of music lovers.

Nico Dorja’s new single, “Sample Your Baka” further confirmed his versatility as an artiste and the song is currently gaining good numbers of streams from major music platforms in Nigeria.

Over the years, Nico Dorja has wowed fans with his talent, performing his own songs at gigs where he was continually showered with praises as an accomplished artiste.

The Edo State- born is an Afro hip hop artiste who discovered his music skills at a very early stage of his life listening and miming to the songs of the likes of 2pac, Dr Dre, Nas, jarule, DMX, Eminem among others. He started music professionally in 2008, and since then he has not looked back.

He is currently one of the household names in Nigeria music scene in diaspora, especially in South Africa, where he’s holding sway.

