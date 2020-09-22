NGF, Marvelous Mike out with ‘Who is Who’ in Nigeria Golf

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Golf Federation [NGF] in a rare collaboration with an Abuja blue-chip security Printing giants, Marvelous Mike Press, will be coming out with a historic Nigerian Golf book titled Who is ‘Who in Nigeria golf’.

The book which will be set for launch with a Pro-Am Golf tournament offers one giant leap into golfing history since the game was first played at the Sapele Golf Club in present-day Delta State in 1897.

The book, an all colour 500-page package shall feature a golfing profile of 250 Nigerian golfers who over the years have rendered selfless service to ensure the rapid growth of the game in Nigeria. It is through sheer effort of these people that over three million Nigerians now play the game.

Who is Who in Nigeria Golf which is packaged by the nation’s foremost golf writer, Tony Akhigbe, is expected to enjoy wide circulation among golfers in Nigeria and abroad.

