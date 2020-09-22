Next Ohanaeze leader must confront insecurity in Igboland, IWA insists

Kindly Share This Story:

Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly, IWA, weekend said that any potential candidate to be considered as the next President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo must be ready to confront security challenges in the Igboland.

The group, in a virtual world press conference addressed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze; Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah, and Oliver Nwankwor, Secretary-General at the weekend appealed to Igbo to elect a credible President that will protect the Igbo agenda head-on.

They said: “To set the ball rolling, IWA appealed for the timetable for the election, adding that Imeobi meeting should be summoned for direction regarding the election. This will enable the Diaspora plan the attendance to the election, the Diaspora group added.

“To be globally competitive, the new Ohanaeze President-General should establish strong working relationship with Ndigbo in Diaspora through the already established the Ohanaeze Ndiigbo in Diaspora.”

This is even as the group advised that Ohanaeze’s constitutional stipulation for the election process be followed and fully complied with.

The group said: “Experience of good working relationship with other regional powers, relationship with other major Igbo groups, ability to unite or bring to the table all the important Igbo groups and our neighbouring brothers and sister states, ability to assemble the business community within and outside Igboland and for the development of Igboland, ability to reach out to women and youths, ability to establish financial independence for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, among others were listed as the conditions for the President of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

“Now that it is the turn of Imo State to present to Imeobi Ohanaeze and the National Executive Council the potentials are limitless.

“As we all know, Imo State has extensive wealth of potential candidates. While the candidates are yet to declare themselves, we are hoping in the weeks ahead, for a credible, incorruptible person that appreciates the enormous weight, the position of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo carries for Ndigbo,” the group said.

“While Ndigbo are at a critical crossroads now, the next Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership headed by the President General must be free from partisan politics.

“No political sponsorship should be allowed in choosing our Ohanaeze leader.”

Insisting that the next President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo must make true consolidation of the governance of all the Igbo-speaking states under Ohanaeze Ndiigbo an agenda item for his executive council, the Diaspora group added that the aspirant should be presented to Ndigbo by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Imo State.

“The position is not an individual position. Ndigbo want Ndi-Imo to come together and present their best candidates for President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” IWA explained.

Noting that a person coming from the rank and file of Ohanaeze Ndigbo institution will promote continuity and stability of the organisation, IWA added that the next candidate should have served at various capacities and grassroots levels so as to understand the workings of Ohanaeze Ndiigbo Structure.

Speaking on the scale of popularity, IWA said the candidate should be well known to the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the State Ohanaeze Vice President Generals.

To be eligible, the candidate, IWA further said, must be an Igbo person to the core with good understanding of Igbo culture, fearless and must be ready to promote, defend, pursue and deliver Igbo agenda.

The person cannot be influenced by outside forces with selfish agenda, it added.

To face the challenges ahead, IWA further noted that the new Ohanaeze President-General must be a person that cannot be blackmailed by forces working against Igbo interest.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: