Breaking News
Translate

Newspapers Review: APC alleges strong-arm tactics in Edo election (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

 

Major Talking Points

The victory of the re-elected Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki was described as the end of Godfatherism in the state. Some citizens of the state described it as the most credible election they have seen in Edo state in recent times. although the All progressive congress (APC) cited alleged strong-arm tactics on the process.

Also read: Obaseki’s re-election: Edo people reciprocated by making election riggers, agents of doom ineffective ― Kwankwaso

ON SECURITY

Some elder statesmen have called on the presidency on the urgent need to reinforce new hands with fresh ideas to handle the security challenges in the country.

ON BUSINESS

Federal Government has said that eighty per cent of the cargoes in Nigeria are mostly imported hence the need to invest massively on railways and seaports in Nigeria.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!