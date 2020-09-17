News Extra: Nigeria has treated 47,872 patients, lost 1,091 to Covid-19 in 8 months

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 3,442 patients have been successfully treated and recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the last 24 hours, as it recorded 126 new infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to it, the figure takes the number of successfully treated cases in the country to 47,872.

The public health agency noted that the 3,070 of the recoveries recorded were patients treated under its community case management guidelines.

It disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accounted for 2,967 of the recoveries, while Kwara State had 103 of the cases.

The agency stated that the 126 infections were reported from 17 states, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 56,604.

The NCDC said that the states with the new infections were FCT, 37, Lagos, 27, Plateau, 16, Kaduna, 9, Abia, 7, Gombe and Ondo, 6 each.

Others were Imo, 5, Delta, Ekiti, Kwara and Oyo, 2 each, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Ogun and Yobe, 1 each.

The NCDC sadly announced three more deaths, bringing the national death toll to 1,091.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC disclosed that it had completed the deployment of SORMAS across 774 LGAs and FCT to enable digital disease surveillance in the country.

“One of our biggest lessons from the 2014 Ebola outbreak, was the need for electronic disease surveillance. We‘ve moved from paper based to real-time reporting and analysis using SORMAS,” it said.

The Public health agency explained that SORMAS was a digital surveillance tool which facilitates real-time reporting of cases of epidemic-prone diseases including COVID-19 by health workers across states.

It said that by digitalise B disease surveillance data, states were able to share information and engage in rapid decision-making.

“This enables public health decision making on the COVID-19 response in the country. We’re grateful to our partners and state leadership for this milestone in strengthening national health security,” it said.

The NCDC said that SORMAS surveillance identifies potential COVID-19 cases through contact tracing of known cases as well as people who display symptoms.

“These suspected cases are tested in the various laboratory of the agency,” it stated. (NAN)

