Newborn safely delivered under Ajah bridge

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that its ambulance team at Eti-osa delivered Ms Blessing Emmanuel, a 35-year-old woman of a live male baby.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, DG/CEO LASEMA, told Newsmen on Saturday that the baby was delivered at about 4:30 p.m under the Ajah Bridge.

”The lady, who has no home nor family in Lagos, is from Cross River State.

”Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

