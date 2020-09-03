New tariff review critical to provision of efficient, reliable service to customers — IBEDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has explained that the new tariff review is critical to the provision of more efficient and reliable service to customers, upgrade ageing infrastructure and be more responsive to the complaints of the customers, just as the electricity company commenced the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) from September 1, 2020, as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company, Engr. John Ayodele in a statement, on Thursday, said the new tariff is commensurate and aligned with the quality and availability of power supply committed to each cluster of customers under the Service Reflective Tariff.

He said: “The new tariff plan will not only empower us to provide better service, but it will also promote fairness, we, therefore, appeal for the understanding and cooperation of our esteemed customers as we commence the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariff through prompt payment of electricity bills and vending, as we are resolutely committed to delivering improved and better service”

Engr. Ayodele further stated that the tariff review would not affect customers experiencing an average power supply availability of less than 12 -hours per day over a period of one month.

