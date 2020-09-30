New Perm Sec takes over at Interior Ministry

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Government has deployed Dr Shuaib Belgore as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior.

Assuming duty on Wednesday, Dr Belgore said he would set up a fitness regime through the promotion of extra-curricular activities aimed at enhancing staff performance in the discharge of their duties, in line with the Ministry’s mandate.

According to him, “I will set up a fitness regime here through the promotion of extra-curricular activities so as to bring out the sportsman in you. To this end, I intend to ensure a monthly walking-jogging exercise in the Ministry for everyone so as to keep staff fit to enable them to deliver on our mandate which is ensuring internal security and citizenship integrity”.

Belgore who applauded the ministry for its efforts at digitising processes said he would further improve staff competence in information technology through the provision of additional gadgets and working tools for enhanced work performance.

The new Permanent Secretary took over the mantle of leadership from Mrs Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa who retired after putting 36 years of service to her fatherland.

He commended the outgoing Permanent Secretary, for her contributions to the successes achieved by the Ministry.

While he described her as a model of efficiency to be emulated by public servants, Belgore assured that he would build on the legacies of staff welfare, efficient service delivery and excellence as demonstrated by Ehuriah during her tenure in office.

Earlier, the outgone Permanent Secretary, Georgina Ehuriah encouraged staff to support her successor, Dr Belgore by putting in their best.

“Don’t compromise or derail the system, support your principals, the new Permanent Secretary and the Minister, to achieve the deliverables of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in line with the mandate of the Ministry,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: