New Elite Solar Smart Kiosk to support SMES, employment, others in Nigeria

An innovative firm in Nigeria has designed a smart solar powered Kiosk called Elite Solar Smart Kiosk, manufactured and produced to subdue the age long challenges of power supply for small and medium scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) across communities in Nigeria.

According to the Manufacturers, Elite Logistics and Development Services Limited, Smart Kiosk is efficiently reliable, powered by solar, aesthetically designed with low cost of maintenance and supports direct employment and empowerment opportunities for young Nigerians.

The brilliant innovation was unveiled by Lagos State government few months ago and for beneficiaries of World Bank funded Agro Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support(APPEALS) Project. Since the launch, Elite Solar Smart Kiosk has continue to attract commendations and even adoptions by agencies and empowerment projects across Nigeria.

Speaking with the CEO of Elite Logistics and Development Services, Mr. David Adesanya, he listed some significant services where Elite Solar Kiosk can be used, stressing that it would be most important for Mobile Healthcare Dispensary Units, Exhibition Stands, Unisex Salons, Convenience Store, Banking agencies, Point of Sale Display retail outlets, ICT Booths, security centers, multimedia centers and amongst others.

He also mentioned that with the ease of configuration, user friendly interfaces, versatile capacity, sturdy abilities and provisional diverse opportunities, one could practically say that it is an innovation that has come stay.

Adesanya also noted that humanitarian organizations, philanthropists, government and the general public are advised to key into extensive supports for the new Solar powered shops, as a way of synergizing with the Sustainable Development Goals, in areas of improving development, empowering youths, alleviating poverty, supporting underprivileged/physically challenged persons and encouraging SMEs in Nigeria, especially in rural settlements.

Adesanya reiterated that the vision was to create sustainable solutions to the routine problems faced by Nigerians, especially small medium enterprises in accessing quality power supply to sustain their businesses, instead of spending huge on gas and generators, thereby enabling a safe and hygienic environment for standardized and coordinated retail services.

According to him, “From reviews on the solar powered facility, we discovered some outstanding and additional benefits which it provides, some of which includes, providing flexibility to operate multiple business ideas simultaneously, by creating additional income streams to maximize earnings, providing a smart, inclusive and data driven modular platform, enables an all day power and 6 hours backup after sunset, provides flexibility of mobility, as it can be positioned, according to corresponding dynamic, operational and locational consideration.

“Elite Solar Kiosk also bypasses the public electricity grid and powered completely by renewable energies that catalyzes sustainable development and broad-based communal advancements,” says Adesanya.

Continuing, he said, “The amazing innovation remains one, amongst other prospective innovations by Elite Logistics and Development Services Limited. The indigenous company homes a varying interest in construction, general contracting, logistics, agro allied businesses, oil and gas services.”

Elite Logistics and Development Services Limited which is a brand company of Elite Solar Smart Kiosk

Adesanya also mentioned the firm, has worked with several multinational organizations, both government and private agencies in the past, saying that some of them include Saipem Oil Nigeria, Federal Ministry Of Finance, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Lagos State Signage And Advertisement Agency, Federal Ministry Of Interior, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), The Presidency, Office Of The Coordinator Of The Presidential Amnesty Programme, Total Oil Nigeria, Federal Ministry Of Power Works And Housing, Independent National ELECTORAL Commission (INEC), Universal Basic Education Commission, University Of Abuja, Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Ministry Of Agriculture Appeals Project and the Defence Intelligence Agency(DIA).

Vanguard

