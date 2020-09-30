New e-book lists 35 booming businesses, star-up formula

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

A new electronic book (e-book) on how to start a new business and prosper in it has debuted.

The book which title, “35 booming business ideas and Step-by-step Guides On How To Start Them”, is exactly what it provides, targets new entrepreneurs dreaming to build new business empires and existing ones who through the hindsight of devastations of the COVID-19 pandemic, wish to calibrate their going concerns and stay stronger ever after.

The e-book is a 324-page work with 35 chapters. Each chapter of the book serves as a comprehensive crash-course on how to start potentially, hugely profitable businesses in Nigeria.

Every chapter provides a thoroughly researched guide to launching each business with information sourced from both academic studies and experiences of successful business people within and outside the country.

Furthermore, 35 Booming Business Ideas explores businesses in all sectors of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, and creative white-collar pursuits.

In the book, there is a little something for everyone. At the same time, every chapter manages to contribute to a flowing narrative from start to finish.

It’s a resource for entrepreneurs of all levels and backgrounds. Both for seasoned business owners or aspiring entrepreneurs, every bit of the book has something useful to take away.

In addition to providing practical guides on starting various businesses, the book provides detailed financial breakdowns at the end of every chapter.

These breakdowns list the basic equipment, human resources – salary estimates, and materials an entrepreneur will need to start a business. They also include price ranges for each item, calculated from several sources, and the factors that affect cost variation.

The businesses covered in the book ranges from E-commerce Business to Palm Oil Business.

Others are: Pure water/Bottled Water Business, Mini importation Business, Exportation Business, Logistics Business, Distribution, and Wholesale Business, Travel Agency Business, Pos Business, Maize Farming Business, Call Center Business, Solar Energy Business, Dropshipping Business, Rice Farming Business, Custom Furniture Design Business.

There are also, Fashion Business, Daycare center Business, Advertising Agency Business, Bulk SMS Business, Supermarket Business, Bakery Business, Printing Business, Poultry Business, Film Production Business, Block Moulding Business, Plumbing Business, Cassava Farming Business, Photography Business, Private Security Business Liquid Soap Business, Haulage Business, Fish Farming Business, Recycling Business, Accounting Business, Green Spa/Salon Business.

Naturally, this work takes into account, as much as possible, Nigerian federal laws passed as recently as 2020. The appendix at the end of the book also contains some additional resources on regulatory processes that might be useful to a business person.

Another theme that ran central in the book is the concept of starting with what one has. To illustrate this, the author provides costs, tools, and equipment that can be obtained as cheaply as possible or even completely cost-free, giving the reason that when seeking funding for a dream business, a business starter tends to focus on how much he or she doesn’t have instead of how much he or she can do with the little available.

The book states that acknowledging that it’s okay to start with what is available, will deepen optimism and zest for business.

Explaining the inspiration that led to writing the book, the author, Florence Chikezie, said: “Anyone who has dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur knows how scary it is to take that first step. It’s nerve-wracking to decide on a business venture.

“And can be terrifying to put your money and your time into a new project without any guarantees. That’s why we present 35 Booming Business Ideas And Step-by-step Guides On How To Start Them.

“It’s a complete business proposal to start the 35 most profitable businesses in Nigeria for just N5,000. Most of us have dreamt of starting a business at one time or another for various reasons.

“These reasons range from a desire to increase our income to a drive to display our creativity. Another reason might simply be to prove to ourselves that we can.

“What we must all endeavour to remember is that with rigorous research, strong guidance, and a splash of positivity, any business we set our mind to can thrive.

“Most of us have what it takes to build a business from the ground up. So, all we need is the right information and the drive to put in the work. This is what we have done with the book.

“In all, our goal with the book is to provide new entrepreneurs with the right information and the support they need to start building their own business empires from the ground up.

“In doing this, we hope to empower people from all over to take control of their life and to create the world they’ve always dreamed of,” she added.

Chikezie is an award-winning entrepreneur. She founded and runs three successful businesses, ReDahlia Workspaces, The Business Clinic, and Entrepreneuras.ng.

She has consulted extensively with both brand-new entrepreneurs and seasoned start-ups and helped to establish flourishing businesses across various industries.

With a mission to empower a new wave of entrepreneurs who will run sustainable businesses all over the globe, the e-book appears a round peg in a round hole.

She has a Master’s degree in International Business from Hult International Business School, London.

Having recently relocated to Lagos, Nigeria, Chikezie promises to be with the start-ups who would buy her book, every step of the way.

She is available for open or confidential sessions on an hourly basis, to help clients hone Unique Selling Proposition and develop a winning business model that will stand them out from the competition.

