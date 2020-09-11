Nengi Love Note: Ozo gets second strike over secret letter to housemate

Kindly Share This Story:

As tension continues to mount in the Big Brother House, Ozo has been given a second and final strike after writing a secret love note to Nengi.

A video clip of Ozo mesmerising with Nengi, lovingly giving her some notes written on serviette papers was played by Big Brother for the remaining nine housemates to watch, The clip was recorded on the 55th day of the reality show.

That singular scene contravened one of the rules of the game, which stated that there should not be any kind of secret communication (paraphrased).

ALSO READ:

Big Brother, however, gave Ozo a final warning with the strike, stressing that another breach would lead to disqualification.

It should be noted that Erica, one of the favourites, was disqualified 6th of September for continually breaking house rules. She became the first and the only housemate disqualified in the Big Brother Season 5, nicknamed Lockdown.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: