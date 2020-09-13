Breaking News
Ned Nwoko FC defeats NAPTIP in novelty match (photos)

Ned Nwoko FC

Prince Ned Nwoko newly acquired football club, ‘Prince Ned Nwoko FC’ defeated NAPTIP FC yesterday by two goals to nothing in a superb outing at a novelty match to kick off malaria and 5stars_football Premier League 2020 in Abuja.

The billionaire philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko, has always supported grassroot sports development and his passion for sports led him to acquire a football club in Abuja and the building of the first sports University in Africa known as STARS University located at Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State.

