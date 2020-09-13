Ned Nwoko FC defeats NAPTIP in novelty match (photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Ned Nwoko newly acquired football club, ‘Prince Ned Nwoko FC’ defeated NAPTIP FC yesterday by two goals to nothing in a superb outing at a novelty match to kick off malaria and 5stars_football Premier League 2020 in Abuja.

The billionaire philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko, has always supported grassroot sports development and his passion for sports led him to acquire a football club in Abuja and the building of the first sports University in Africa known as STARS University located at Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State.

