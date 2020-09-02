Ndokwa women meet, reaffirm support for Osanebi

Kindly Share This Story:

Women of Ndokwa East, in Beneku, have declared their continued and unwavering support for Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, describing him as a dynamic leader.

The women under the aegis of Osanebi Gallant ladies, another PDP support group, in Ndokwa nation, made the declaration during their monthly meeting, where they gathered to X-ray party issues and prayed for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Friday Osanebi and Ndokwa leaders.

Leader of the group and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Mrs Tina Eriano challenged the women and mothers not to be perturbed about the developments in the party as it concerns Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

Eriano who is the immediate past women leader of the PDP in the area, also reaffirmed that the “Empowerment master” and former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi is a major pillar of the party and has invested much into the party and can not contemplate leaving the party for any reason.

She told the mothers drawn from all the wards and communities of Ndokwa East to continue to pray for the leader and other leaders in Ndokwa nation and the party, adding that the suspension period is almost over.

Eriano called on the women to return home and mobilize their members and women in the wards and villages to attend all PDP meetings and functions without fear of intimidation in any way, adding that the party belongs to them all.

In his reaction, Hon. Ezechi Bright, party leader in ward 4, welcoming the women to the ward for the monthly meeting, commended them for their loyalty and steadfastness for the party and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi charging them to remain focused and dedicated.

“I must commend your dedication and unwavering support and commitment to our party and our dear leader, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi. We must not be distracted. Please continue to live in unity and love, because gradually, empowerment and dividends will go around,” he said.

