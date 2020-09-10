NDE begins training of 100 Bayelsa youths on agriculture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has commenced the training of 100 youths in Bayelsa State in agriculture under the Sustainable Agriculture Development Training Scheme, SADTS.

Flagging off the training in Yenagoa, the State capital yesterday, the Director General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Argungu, said the NDE was using the SADTS initiative to offer young school leavers, graduates, school dropouts and retirees employability skills in agriculture to escape unemployment.

Dr Argungu, who was represented by the State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Ahamenfule Osuchukwu, said the beneficiaries who were selected from the three senatorial districts in the state would be trained on fish, snail and poultry farming as well as crop farming, and charged them to embrace the programme as see agriculture as a business.

He said: “The training would be undertaken in two phases theory and practical, the theory will last for two weeks while the practical would last for ten weeks.

“At the end of the training, the participants would be linked to the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank for loans to finance their projects.

“We want to call on well to do indigenes and companies operating in the state to come and partner with the NDE in fighting this monster called unemployment and take our youths off the streets.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

