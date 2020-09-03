Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCO) says that all arrangement has been concluded to commence the preparations of 2021 Hajj Exercise.

Alhaji Zikirla Kunle Hassan, the National Chairman of NAHCO disclosed this during inspection of facilities at Katsina State Muslims Pilgrimage Welfare Board on Thursday in Katsina.

“The Commission is ready to start the 2021 Hajj exercise in good time to avoid the issue of fire Brigade approach.

“We are aware that the task of the 2021 Hajj exercise will be difficult due the non-performance of 2020 Hajj exercise due to the issue of Covid-19.

READ ALSO: NAHCON restates commitment to improving standard of Hajj operations

“All the intending pilgrims that paid their 2020 Hajj fares will be given to priority in 2021 Hajj exercise.

“The Commission will collaborate with all states pilgrims welfare Boards in the country to avoid encountering problems.” he said

Earlier, the Katsina State pilgrims welfare Board Executive Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Kuki, said that only 208 persons among the 1,570 of 2020 intending pilgrims collected their Hajj deposits.

Kuki said that the rest of the intending pilgrims had not collected their money and ready to participate in the 2021 Hajj exercise.

He commended the National Hajj Commission for planning to start the Hajj exercise early to avoid entering into difficult situations in 2021 exercise.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: