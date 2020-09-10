Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has assured that the National Assembly will prioritize the allocation of resources for youth development despite the present economic challenges faced by the country owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja in a Virtual Conference to flag-off the training of 1000 youths in GSM phone repair, hardware, software and entrepreneurship development in Yobe State, Lawan said that youth development initiatives serve as one of the ways of empowering and uplifting the wellbeing of the country’s youth population.

The President of the Senate said, “It is most pleasing to flag off this important training for youths in Yobe State. The training of 1000 youths in GSM phone repairs, hardware, software and entrepreneurship development is a landmark in our commitment to uplifting the wellbeing of a key part of the nation’s population.

“It is additionally a reminder of the multiple avenues for empowering youths across Nigeria. We cannot overstate the fact that youths are a crucial category in the nation’s population. They are full of energy and are hopeful for the future.”

Lawan who underscored the importance of synergy in governance stressed that the National Assembly will ensure the allocation of resources specifically for the purpose of youth development across the country.

The President of the Senate explained that the gesture of parliamentary support in this direction would be backed by further efforts to engage Nigerian youths on ways of additionally stimulating their creativity and productivity levels, so as to keep them away from getting involved in crime.

Lawan said, “The future may however not make any meaning to them if their presence is not productive. It is why we will strive to surmount the challenges of limited resources to fend for this population group. This also requires creativity on how to engage them.

“With a greater level of engagement for the youths, they can contribute to the economy, still in need of better productivity. Productivity is a prelude to growth, which will also lead to improved wellbeing.

“I am happy that earlier remarks have harped on paying attention to the welfare of the youths. Making them a priority takes them away from crime, which is often a result of idleness.

“The need to pay attention to youths has led to this initiative, as supported by the Nigerian Content Development, and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA).

“The support once more highlights the relevance of synergy in governance. It is the reason the Senate has been consistent in providing legislative impetus for collaborations amongst government agencies, consistent with the mission to deliver on our mandate. We will continue on this path, for the good of Nigerians.

“Training 1000 youths in Yobe State is not just a milestone, but part of a concerted effort at improving living conditions. We urge beneficiaries to be committed, and to complete the training with resounding success.”

The Senate President while expressing appreciation to the Federal University, Gashua; Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu; Atiku Abubakar College of Legal Studies, Nguru; and the Federal College of Education, Potiskum; for their support in having training centres opened for the purpose, charged participants to demonstrate dedication to the Programme.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, expressed the willingness of his Ministry to partner with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to explore high impact opportunities as well as create jobs for youths in the oil and gas sector.

While extolling the leadership qualities of the Senate President and Chairman of the Ninth Assembly, Ahmad Lawan, the Minister called on him “to sustain the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature.”

Sylva advised beneficiaries of the training to take advantage of the Programme to transform lives and ensure national development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

