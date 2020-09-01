Tripartite Committee: NASS vows to improve quality of governance, service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate President Ahmed Lawan says the National Assembly will use the opportunities provided by the inaugurated Tripartite Consultative Committee to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday in Abuja inaugurated the Tripartite Consultative Committee to be chaired by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawal.

Members of the committee are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase.

Other members of the committee are: Gov. Mai Buni of Yobe, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi and House Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa.

Others include: Attorney-General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe

Lawan, who spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday, expressed the hope that the committee would enable NASS meet the expectations and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Specifically, what we intend to achieve is to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians.

“We have promised Nigerians and Nigerians voted for the All Progressives Congress at all the levels. So, it is incumbent upon us at all levels and as a party to ensure we meet the expectations and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Just like Mr. President expressed, we believe that the constitution rightly provides for the separation of powers and we believe in that.

“The legislature will always on its own ensure we oversight and we check possible excesses of the executive arm of government.

“But we also believe that separation of powers also means there should be cooperation, consultation, coordination and partnership for the benefits of the people of this country.

“This is not in any way to compromise the different functions that we are tasked and scheduled to discharge.

“The party is our platform, it has a sense, direction, manifesto, programmes and projects and we are elected on both sides of government, executive and legislature will always ensure we stick to what the party provides for us to do.’’

He, however, assured that this new development would not in any way compromise the constitutional duties of the legislature.

“We will always have different perspectives because we are legislature by design and orientation and the executive may bring a bill which it thinks in its judgment will enhance governance but when the legislature brings its perspective and we advise, I think it will enrich it.

“And when it comes to the National Assembly, it is not an APC National Assembly, it has a representation of other political parties and we have so far enjoyed support and cooperation and partnership of our colleagues from other political parties, particularly the PDP.

“We commend them for that, we are grateful for that, we have done that for them before, and we expect that for this, the cooperation and the partnership in the National Assembly with different political parties will continue.

“Because we are going to serve Nigerians with different political parties persuasion.’’

Also fielding questions from the correspondents, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila described the inauguration of the consultative committee as “a move in a right direction’’.

“What Mr President has done today happens all over the world. I believe this is a move in a right direction and you are not exempted as journalists.

“You are part of constitutional democracy and the role you will play as well will determine a lot whether you will have smooth sailing in 2023 or not.

“For me, it is a welcome development,’’ he said.

