NASS postpones resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE National Assembly has postponed its resumption date for plenary sessions by two weeks.

The postponement was announced in a statement Friday by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Ojo Olatunde Amos.

According to him, the earlier date of resumption by the lawmakers which was scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September is now shifted to 29th September 2020.

The Statement read, ” This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 29th September 2020.

” We regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date. Thank you.”

Vanguard gathered that the postponement may not be unconnected with the September 19 Edo State Governorship election to enable Lawmakers participate fully.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: