NAFDAC moves to stop alcoholic drinks in sachets, small bottles

…laments high consumption by Nigerians

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food Administration and Control, NAFDAC, this weekend expressed worry over the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small volume glass and Poly-Ethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The Agency in a press statement signed by the Director General of the Agency , Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye, also lamented the negative effects of irresponsible alcohol consumption on public health and on the safety and the security of the public.

According to the statement issued also with the support of the Federal Ministry of Health, their concern also relates to the fact that alcohol is also toxic and psychoactive substance with dependence producing properties.

Adeyeye also stated that uncontrolled access and availability of high concentration alcohol in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles has been put forward as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on the society.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that alcohol consumption contributes to 3 million deaths each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people.

“NAFDAC with full support of the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exercise its regulatory responsibilities by ensuring that all alcoholic beverages and other regulated products approved by the Agency meet set standards of quality, safety and wholesomeness.

“The Federal Ministry of Health is concerned about the high incidence of substance and alcohol abuse in the country and NAFDAC, being the competent authority, and working with relevant stakeholders, is increasing efforts to stem this. With regard to alcohol, major stakeholders have been engaged at the highest level and are already sensitized on the issue.

“To this end, several interventions jointly agreed upon by major stakeholders are being undertaken and as a first step, no new products in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles above 30%ABV will be registered by NAFDAC.

“Furthermore, to reduce availability and curb abuse, effective January 31st 2020, producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and glass bottles are to reduce production by 50% of capacity prior to January 2020. The overall goal is a complete phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachet and small PET and glass bottles in line with the agreed roadmap or earlier.”

She said NAFDAC was in the process of monitoring and enforcing all agreements jointly reached between the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC, alcohol producers and other stakeholders.

"The general public is hereby advised to exercise caution in the consumption of alcoholic beverages and avoid unregistered alcoholic products which could have deleterious effects on health. NAFDAC is committed to preventing easy access to alcohol by young people and other vulnerable and high-risk groups. "

She further advised Nigerians to exercise caution in the consumption of alcoholic beverages as well as avoid unregistered alcoholic products which could have deleterious effects on health.

“NAFDAC is committed to preventing easy access to alcohol by young people and other vulnerable and high-risk groups.”

