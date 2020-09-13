NABTEB exams: Kano directs re-opening of six Technical Colleges for exit class students

Kindly Share This Story:

…settles exam fees, earmarks over N16m for feeding, up-keep

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, has directed for the immediate re-opening of six technical colleges in the state to enable students in the exit classes to participate in the forthcoming NABTEB examinations.

Kiru in a statement by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf, also said the state government directed for the settling of the students’ examination fees and earmarked the sum of over N16 million for their feeding as well as up-keep in their respective colleges.

According to the statement, “The directives followed an approval granted to a Memo submitted to the Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by the Commissioner.

“The Commissioner said that the state government has directed for the immediate payment of the NABTEB examinations fees of all the SSS 3 students in the technical schools.

“He further disclosed that in order to facilitate the smooth re-opening of the schools, the sum of N15.6 million has been earmarked for students feeding as well as the sum of N860,000 for up-keep of the respective colleges.

“On the other hand, the Commissioner also revealed that the government has provided all the required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to all the students to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

“He, therefore, directed the Executive Secretary of the Board to call on Directors/ Principals of the six Technical Colleges concerned under the State Science and Technical Schools Board to reciprocate the exceptional gesture by doing what is expected of them,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: