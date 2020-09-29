N2.67bn school feeding fund in private accounts: We’re not surprised, Nigerians react

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigerians have reacted to the statement by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Monday that it discovered N2.67 billion meant for the school feeding programme in private accounts.

ICPC had through its Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed that the commission unravelled N2.67 billion in personal accounts, being payment made to some federal colleges for school feeding during the lockdown.

However, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, reacting to the report, distanced her ministry from the allegation, saying that the Government Colleges school feeding is different from the Home Grown School Feeding which is one of its Social Investment Programmes.

Reacting to this. the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, Tuesday, queried the minister to publish details and names of suspects.

Other reactions as seen on twitter:

@SolidICE6 wrote “No Nigerian is surprised. That is why we are speechless when we listen to adults (grandpas and grandmas) lie with shameless impunity. We are not daft. We don’t have cow brains. We have functional sense of rationality. Every baby knows the truth. Unfortunately, there is no hope”

@Bayo Bright says this country is a joke. When Kemi Adeosun was the minister of finance, politicians are scared to steal and save money in the bank but not anymore now. The COVID-19 palliative money might be in some people’s account if thoroughly investigated.

@TruthNortherner “Did Nigerians really expect otherwise when their minister claimed to have fed school kids during lockdown? Somebody had to eat food. Either private accounts or private stomachs or both did.”

@TaiwoRaji11 “ICPC should keep digging. The total amount is in excess of N37bn. How on earth could you have fed children that were not in school during the lockdown?”

@AJOrhewere “That the Agency has commenced investigation sounds laudable but I say ‘investigations’ in the fight against corruption appears to be so lucrative a venture that the Nigerian government would rather chase thieves than prevent the crime of stealing and misappropriation of funds!”

@bamarcon1 “I have said time without number that School feeding program is a scam. How can you feed children that were under lockdown. They assembled five children, took their photographs and said they fed 10000 School children. Haba! PLEASE HELP PMB to fight corruption.”

@kukulenny “Are this people clinically dumb? When they said children benefited from the programme, which children were they referring to? Did they just forget that there was a pandemic and everyone was home? Cuz me am confused oo.”

@Utoks_4 “Not surprised. Who were they really deceiving that they were actually feeding kids at all? That dog food we saw? even during the lockdown, What kids were in school? Bunch of clowns. One thing I know is not until people get jailed for corruption, Nigeria will never move forward.”

@Trouble builder says we just blame Buhari administration for virtually everything. In this situation you can see how some people can be so heartless! You can’t Just trust them with funds to feed students, making young folks go hungry because of their selfishness. We are just our own problem not any government.

@Solid Ice says no Nigerian is surprised. That is why we are speechless when we listen to adults (grand pas and grand mas) lie with shameless impunity. We are not daft. We don’t have cow brains. We have functional sense of rationality. Every baby knows the truth. Unfortunately, there is no hope.

@Edutech Advocate says this won’t be a shocker to sane Nigerian. I hope this administration is still committed to its fight against corruption led by Integrity Buhari.

@Okn says some will be quick to blame Nigeria. But Nigeria is not the problem with Nigeria. Nigerians are the problem with Nigeria. How can any human being want to embezzle money meant to feed children, many of the poor? There should be a special place in hell reserved for such persons!”

