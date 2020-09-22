My wish for Remi at 60 ― Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

Hails wife for her perseverance, endurance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has praised his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who clocked 60 for her perseverance, endurance, and independent character, attributes exhibited particularly during the struggle against the military dictatorship.

Speaking with journalists at his Bourdillon, Lagos residence, the former Lagos governor, described Senator Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, as her greatest friend, ally, and supporter even at most difficult times.

He said: “We are a living symbol of love, care, perseverance, and commitment. There are so many moments, many twists and turns in our lives.

“You know, during the dark days when democracy was assaulted in this country, we suffered a lot, the family suffered. As a result of that, she was in America while I was crisscrossing Europe.

“She was raising our children all by herself. It was a very trying period for every one of us. And then, we endured and got through all the turbulence and today we are still in positions to serve our nation, to serve our people.

Tinubu added that “You can go around the entire Lagos and particularly, the Lagos Central Senatorial District. There are so many that appreciated her commitment, her humanitarian care for both young, the elderly, and the needy.”

Thanking God for her life on the occasion, he said: “I am very happy for her on the attainment of 60. We give thanks to God Almighty that has spared our lives and preserved our love together.

“Today, some people are still lying critically ill in the hospital. Some children have become orphans as a result of what is happening around the country. So it’s a sombre celebration on the occasion of her 60th.

For, Nigeria, turning 60 is also a moment for reflection about all that we have been through and where we are”.

On his wish for his wife, Tinubu said: “My wish is for her to live longer, for her legacy to be great, be in good health and continue to enjoy the fruit of her labour, enjoy her children and grandchildren, all of them in good health. And me too in good health.”

Vanguard

