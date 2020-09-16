Vanguard Logo

My wife swore to make my life miserable, turn me to a pauper — Man tells court

A businessman, Mr Iga Bale, on Wednesday pleaded with a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, to dissolve his union with his wife, Liza on grounds that she swore to make his life miserable and also turn him to a pauper.

Bale made the prayer in a divorce petition filed against his wife before the court.

“When my business crumbled, I moved to Abuja and luckily, I secured a job with a private firm and I invited my wife and children to join me.

“When my wife came, I told her to bear with me and manage with my small job, pending when the bigger job will come.

“Though she agreed, but shortly after my plea, my wife started hiding food she bought with the money I gave her.

”She wastes food in order to create a shortage of food in the house.

“When  I confronted her, she told me that her plan was to make spend all my money and become a pauper.

”She had an abortion when she was four months pregnant. The same doctor she procured an abortion from is her lover,” he alleged.

The respondent, Liza, who was present in court denied all the allegations.

The Presiding Judge, Shitta Muhammad, adjourned the matter until Oct. 22 for the respondent’s defence.

