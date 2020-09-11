My husband was not wicked; he was tired of the life he was living – Gana’s wife

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

One of the five wives of late Terwase Akwaza, aka, Gana, Wantor Akwa, Friday, narrated how her husband intended to embrace peace before his sudden death.

Gana who according to the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa state, Moundhey Ali, was killed on Tuesday at a roadblock mounted by the army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road following exchange of gunfire.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja according to TheCable, Akwa said her husband was not wicked, noting that he was tired of the life he was living.

Her words: “I was in Makurdi when they called to inform me of the incident. Senator Gabriel Suswam went to meet him on Saturday because when they went for him on the second amnesty issue, he said if he did not see Suswam, he was not going to come out.

“That until Suswam comes around, he will not believe that the amnesty is true. After the initial amnesty he went back into the bush. When the second amnesty programme started, he was briefing me about the development.

“I spoke with him on Saturday and he told me that he was going for the amnesty and that he is tired of the life he was living.

“He told me that he has worked for too long and that he wants to work for God and be a free man. My husband was not a wicked man. I am not saying it because I am his wife. My husband was not a wicked person.”

Recall that prominent Nigerians have condemned Gana’s death, asking the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari why it permitted the killing of an alleged criminal that surrendered, but rehabilitate confirmed terrorists that did not surrender;

Reno Omokri

“I don’t understand why the Nigerian government will kill an alleged criminal that surrendered, but rehabilitate confirmed terrorists that did not surrender, but were overpowered and captured. Gana may or may not have been guilty. That was for a court to decide!”

I was shocked by Gana’s killing – Ortom

“I reached out to the Commander of the Force and told him that I was surprised and needed an explanation. “He assured me that he would come and brief me but I must say that I am shocked at what happened. I do not want to join issues with the military but I have a duty to protect the lives of the people.” READ ALSO: Suswam condemns Gana’s killing by soldiers “I want Benue people, especially Sankera people to remain calm,” Ortom pleaded.

Senator Gabriel Suswam

Suswam’s Statement read : ” The events of September 8 2020 in my senatorial district where repentant criminals who had surrendered after extensive persuasions were singled out and killed extra judicially leaves a sour taste and has opened a gaping wound that requires all efforts to heal. “It is no secret that my senatorial district has been traumatized and the people terrorized by activities of criminal gangs led by MR Terwase Agwaza alias Gana for many years.”

