My Album will compete with Davido, Burnaboy and Wizkid’s own – Sultan

By Victor Arjiromanus

Fast rising teen star, Sultan Tijani, simply called ‘Sultan’ has finally released his much anticipated second studio album, titled ‘Afroboy’, and according to him, his new album could compete with those of musical legends; Davido, Wizkid and Burnaboy.

The 13 track LP is a follow-up to his previous album, ‘Baby Shark’ released in 2019 which went well with several of his music fans.

The 17 year old talented musician who is confident in what he calls a ‘masterpiece’ said; ‘ my music would be a strong competitor for album of the year against those of established acts like Burnaboy, Wizkid and Davido’

‘ Although, my last album ‘Baby Shark’ was not nominated for the top Naija Music Awards, I believe now that there is a more mature combination of Afrobeats delivery and well thought out lyrical verses in the current one I am bound to get lots of recognition’

The album features other upcoming acts like Sugarboy, Yovi, Lopo, Nadi K, Rapture, LMD Akika and fellow label mate Koredianx.

Sultan is under Jamika Force Group, and he his known as a rapper and singer. His album ‘Afroboy’ will officially be released on October1st, as part of celebration on Nigeria’s independence day.

Vanguard

